Oregon National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

(Left to right) Oregon Army National Guard Maj. Jorge L. De Anda, Lt. Col. Christopher R. Miller, and Col. Russell Gibson render a hand salute during the playing of the National Anthem as the Change of Command ceremony begins for the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, held at the Hermiston Army National Guard Armory in Hermiston, Oregon, on Jan. 10, 2026. Lt. Col. Miller relinquished command to Maj. De Anda, who will assume command as the unit begins a transition from armor to infantry as part of the Army's Transformation in Contact initiative.

The Oregon Army National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, held a formal Change of Command ceremony at the Hermiston Army National Guard Armory on Jan. 10, 2026, as Lt. Col. Christopher R. Miller relinquished command to Maj. Jorge L. De Anda, who assumed command.

The ceremony marked both a leadership change and the start of the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment's transition to an Infantry Battalion. This change is part of the Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative to reorganize units for modern battlefield requirements.

“This unit has a great history and lineage, and as you transition from 3-116 Armor to the 2nd [Battalion] of the 186th Infantry, you will honor the 116th lineage from World War II and the 2nd Battalion of the 186th Infantry Regiment,” said Col. Russell Gibson, 82nd Troop Command Brigade Commander, who presided over the ceremony. “As the 186, this unit was heavily involved in the Battle of Biak, which marked the first tank-versus-tank battle in the Pacific Theater.”

The Change of Command ceremony helped link the long-established history of the Oregon Army National Guard with the 1888 militia cavalry companies, which served as infantry during World War II as the 2nd Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment, with the 41st Infantry Division, before returning to their cavalry roots after the war.

The Biak Training Center in Redmond, Oregon, is named for the Battle of Biak, fought from May 27 to June 20, 1944, and was part of the New Guinea campaign of World War II. The 41st Infantry Division of the United States Army landed on Biak on May 27, 1944. The 162nd Infantry Regiment arrived first, followed by the rest of the division, including the 163rd and 186th Infantry Regiments. By late afternoon, nearly 12,000 troops had come ashore, along with 12 M4 Sherman tanks, 29 field guns, 500 vehicles, and 3,000 tons of supplies. A group of Japanese light tanks briefly attacked the beachhead but were defeated by M4 Shermans in the first tank battle between opposing forces in the Pacific War.

“The capture of the island and its airfield was a strategic victory supporting the final push for the Philippines, and after the war, the unit returned to its cavalry roots,” Gibson said as he expanded on these historical linkages. “So I do not want you to leave your armor lineage behind. I want you to carry it forward with you.”

The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team is based at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, with units across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Nevada. Reorganized as a heavy armor brigade in 1989, it is often called the Snake River Brigade and was once known as the 116th Armored Cavalry Regiment. The 3rd Battalion (Combined Arms), 116th Cavalry Regiment, based in La Grande, has a history of armored service going back over a century.

“We need you to take your skills and expertise into the next chapter of this historic battalion, Gibson said. “Just like the Soldiers who came before you, and like them, you have always answered and always delivered.”

Before the Change of Command ceremony, on July 30, 2025, three M1A2SEP tanks from Bravo Company participated in a ceremonial last-round event at Range 26, Orchard Combat Training Center in Idaho. This event served as a symbolic farewell to the unit's armored heritage.

Lt. Col. Miller oversaw the last-round event to ensure tank crews had a final opportunity to demonstrate qualification proficiency.

"They say when one door closes, another one opens; it's no different here...as the battalion now is returning to its roots as the second battalion, 186 Infantry Regiment," Miller said, as he addressed the unit after the passing of the colors. "As Colonel Gibson said, 'don't forget, this is not a new identity, but a homecoming to the lineage our predecessors established long ago.'"

Miller also reflected on his role after passing the colors, handing over command, and wishing his successor and the unit success in the future.

"Despite all that, I’m extremely grateful to be here and have the opportunity to hand off the baton officially. Getting the chance to come back here and serve alongside you over the past couple of years has truly been the greatest honor of my life. Major De Anda, I wish you the best of luck as you lead this amazing battalion into the future."

With the transition to an Infantry Unit, Maj. De Anda, who has advanced from enlisted Soldier to noncommissioned officer, now serves as Battalion Commander.

“I would like to acknowledge the local community members here today… In the National Guard, we have a unique mission to defend our nation and protect our state and local communities, and I am deeply grateful for your ongoing support,” De Anda said. “As we look ahead, I feel both excited and a touch of sadness. I am excited to be the first unit to transition to Mobile Infantry, but I will miss the gunnery…Nevertheless, our readiness to serve our state and country is what defines us, regardless of the equipment and our multiple roles.”