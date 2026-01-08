Oregon National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members, local leaders, and others in attendance stand for the National Anthem during the Change of Command Ceremony for the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, at the Hermiston Army National Guard Armory in Hermiston, Oregon, on Jan. 10, 2026. Lt. Col. Miller relinquished command to Maj. De Anda, who will assume command as the unit transitions from armor to infantry as part of the Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)