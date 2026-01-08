(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oregon National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    Oregon National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    HERMISTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Family members, local leaders, and others in attendance stand for the National Anthem during the Change of Command Ceremony for the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, at the Hermiston Army National Guard Armory in Hermiston, Oregon, on Jan. 10, 2026. Lt. Col. Miller relinquished command to Maj. De Anda, who will assume command as the unit transitions from armor to infantry as part of the Army’s Transformation in Contact initiative. (Oregon National Guard photo by John Hughel)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 20:09
    Location: HERMISTON, OREGON, US
    Oregon National Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    3-116 CAV
    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    2-186th Infantry
    Army’s Transformation in Contact Initiative

