Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands Earn Retention Excellence Award

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) and Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands (PMRF) have earned the U.S. Navy’s Retention Excellence Award (REA) for fiscal year 2025. The awards were announced Jan. 6 by Commander, Navy Installations Command.

The award is given to Navy commands that demonstrate a superior ability to retain Sailors, at all levels, by maintaining specific benchmarks for career readiness, retention, and attrition. Award recipients are authorized to fly the REA pennant until next year’s recipients are announced.

Capt. Robert Prince, PMRF commanding officer, said it takes the coordinated effort of the entire command team to achieve this level of award-worthy readiness.

“Excellent leadership at all levels and steadfast support from our civilian staff is critical in retaining these excellent Sailors and allowing us to accomplish our mission,” he said.

The REA evaluation recognizes commands that have met or exceeded all the requirements in executing programs and policies that help improve the Navy’s retention efforts. These programs include career development, the Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks (PACT) Sailor program, Transition Assistance Program (TAP), Veteran Opportunity to Work (VOW) compliance, and the Career Waypoints (C-Way) system. These programs help ensure the Navy is retaining a strong warfighting force that directly contributes to mission readiness and success.

“When we keep our Sailors, we improve our command readiness, ensure continuity, and preserve experienced leaders and specialists. Our ability to retain outstanding Sailors ensures that our operations keep running and improving,” said Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Navy Region Hawaii commander. “The unwavering commitment of Sailors across Navy Region Hawaii and Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands is truly exceptional, and the Retention Excellence Awards reflect the dedication of our team to this important mission.”

Eligibility for the award is based on retention metrics that account for continued service and attrition, including Sailors who separate from the Navy for various reasons.

“To earn the award, both commands had to maintain an attrition rate of no more than four percent,” said Senior Chief Navy Counselor Myongfi Yoko Russell, Navy Region Hawaii’s career counselor. “As Navy career counselors, it’s always our goal is to keep high standards for the program by providing the best support and assistance tailored to meet each Sailor’s career goals and needs.”

Navy Region Hawaii oversees all shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental stewardship to support the readiness of the fleet, warfighters and the U.S. Navy’s mission in the Pacific.