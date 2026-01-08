Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands Earn Retention Excellence Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Navy Career Counselor Myongfi Yoko Russell, Navy Region Hawaii’s career counselor (right), provides career guidance to Interior Communications Specialist 2nd Class Britany Rugg, Jan. 8, 2026. Navy Region Hawaii, along with Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, earned the U.S. Navy’s Retention Excellence Award (REA) for fiscal year 2025. Navy commands earn the REA award by demonstrating a superior ability to retain Sailors at all levels by maintaining specific benchmarks for career readiness, retention, and attrition. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen)