Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Celebrates 20 Years: A Legacy of Adaptability and Precision

From dismantling German-laid mines in World War II, patrolling the Mekong Delta in Vietnam to building headquarter camps during Operation Desert Shield, our Navy’s Expeditionary Forces have responded to our nation’s call.

Our expeditionary mission was codified when the 28th Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Mike Mullen, established Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) to realign the existing expeditionary units under a single type command, Jan. 13, 2006. NECC aimed to be more responsive and effective in responding to the requirements ordered by U.S. Joint Combatant Commanders fighting terrorism and beyond.

Fast-forward 20 years, and NECC has evolved into an indispensable part of the Navy, consistently adapting to meet the changing demands of global security. From its early days of unifying forces like the Seabees, Riverine Forces, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Expeditionary Intelligence, NECC has proven time and again that it’s ready to rapidly respond to emerging threats.

“NECC started as a small team with a massive task: to bring the Navy's diverse expeditionary forces under one roof, realizing the benefits of symmetry and developing the full potential of the resulting low-density, high-impact forces,” said Peter Frothingham, a plank owner of NECC and current Director Warfare Requirements, Planning & Programming. “There was a powerful sense of purpose. We knew we were forging a new identity, one centered on a warrior ethos that could operate seamlessly from the blue water to the shore and far inland.”

Born into the ongoing Global War on Terrorism, NECC's mission rapidly became vital. During operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, NECC units played roles in securing waterways, building infrastructure, conducting counter-IED operations, neutralizing explosive threats, and securing routes for high-stakes convoys in challenging desert environments. The Riverine Forces were essential during this period, conducting high-risk patrols along the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers and supporting combat operations in some of the most dangerous regions in the world.

Throughout the GWOT, NECC was instrumental in supporting key Navy initiatives – combat, intelligence, protection and humanitarian. During and after the conflict, Navy Divers supported war efforts by restoring maritime infrastructure and securing the smooth flow of supplies by clearing underwater hazards in Umm Qasr Port, conducting salvage operations in the Shatt al-Arab and Al Basrah, and securing port areas to enable continued logistics and recovery efforts.

From 2013 to 2016, deployed Navy Expeditionary Intelligence teams proved instrumental in disrupting terrorist and insurgent networks, seizing narcotics and weapons linked to terrorist organizations, apprehending high-value individuals, discovering unidentified systems aboard adversary platforms, and deterring adversary intelligence threats.

From major hubs in Kuwait and Afghanistan, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) teams anchored the military's massive customs mission. Known as "Customs Battalions," they were the final checkpoint for all redeploying equipment, ensuring everything from tanks and helicopters to personal luggage preventing contraband and hazardous materials from leaving the theater of war.

The Seabees also played an important role by building forward-operating bases and airstrips in Iraq and Afghanistan, which allowed U.S. forces to operate effectively in combat environments. They were invaluable in rebuilding communities in war zones, providing medical facilities, schools and utilities to local populations.

Beyond combat, NECC’s versatility is evident in its humanitarian missions. In 2010, Seabees, Underwater Construction Teams and NAVELSG teamed up to mitigate the destruction following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake which struck Haiti, killing more than 220,00 people and left millions homeless. Seabee divers from Underwater Construction Team 1 performed the crucial underwater surveys and pier repairs that reopened Haiti's devastated seaport to ship traffic, which subsequently allowed Sailors from Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1 to establish a "floating highway" to the shore, creating a temporary pier that enabled the delivery of hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid. Further enabling aid to flow into the devastated country were Seabees from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 7, who repaired and maintained the Toussaint Louverture International Airport to keep it operational, constructed massive tent camps to house thousands of displaced Haitians and incoming U.S. troops, and graded land to create storage areas for relief supplies.

In 2011, Seabees from NMCB-133 supported Japan’s tsunami relief during Operation Tomodachi, by clearing tons of wreckage from infrastructure on Oshima Island, including an airport crucial for receiving aid. NECC's humanitarian efforts continued in the years following, with Seabees assisting the Northeastern United States following Hurricane Sandy recovery in 2012 to Operation Damayan, where Seabees were nearly first on the ground rebuilding airfields after Super Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines in 2013. NECC is now a cornerstone of global disaster response, offering logistical support and rebuilding efforts across regions hit by natural disasters.

This growing scope of responsibilities highlighted the need for continuous adaptation in training and doctrine. In 2015, the Expeditionary Warfare Development Center (NEXWDC) was established to refine tactics, training, and doctrine, playing a key role in ensuring NECC’s forces were always prepared to respond to the demands of modern warfare. Their work led to the development of new operational concepts, including integrated warfare approaches that have become essential to the Navy’s ongoing evolution.

In 2020, as the Navy’s role in global security evolved, the Maritime Expeditionary Security Force (MESF) emerged from the Riverine Forces, reflecting a shift from traditional riverine warfare to a broader focus on maritime security. This reorganization aligned with the Navy's evolving need to protect maritime routes and maintain port security in increasingly complex operational environments. The formation of MESF marked a significant step forward in NECC's ability to respond to a diverse range of maritime threats, including piracy, smuggling and regional instability.

As the Navy shifts toward a more distributed maritime strategy, NECC continues to evolve to meet the challenges of modern warfare. NAVELSG plays a key role in sustaining NECC’s operational readiness by providing logistics support to forward-deployed forces, safeguarding the movement of supplies, equipment, and personnel. This includes enabling Vertical Launching System at-sea reloads, a capability first developed by NEXWDC, that allows ships to reload missiles at sea, keeping them in the fight for weeks longer without needing to return to port. Together, these capabilities ensure NECC remains capable of operating in the most complex environments.

"For two decades, the Sailors of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command have stood as a testament to our nation's resolve, operating at the critical intersection of sea and shore,” said Rear Adm. Brad Andros, Commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command. “This 20th anniversary is a moment to honor the legacy of our expeditionary warriors—every Sailor, past and present, who has answered the call to serve in the world's most demanding environments.”

“Their dedication has forged a force that is indispensable to the fleet. As we look to the next 20 years, we will continue to adapt and innovate, ensuring that Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces remain ready to meet any challenge and to secure our nation's interests across the globe."

As NECC celebrates its 20th anniversary, it’s impossible to overlook how far the command has come. Its role has expanded far beyond what anyone imagined during its inception. Whether it was adapting to emerging threats, taking on humanitarian missions, or supporting joint operations across the globe, NECC’s evolution speaks to its resilience, flexibility and contributions to the Navy's overall mission. Today, NECC continues to enable the fleet to arrive on station, stay on station and sustain the fight.

NECC is the Navy’s single functional command for 20,000 active-duty and reserve expeditionary forces, and is the central management for the readiness, resources, manning, training and equipping of those entities.

The command enables Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces to execute combat, combat support and combat service support missions across the full spectrum of naval, joint, and combined operations, allowing access from the sea and freedom of action throughout the littorals and inland operating environments.

For more information visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/