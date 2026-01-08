Navy Expeditionary Combat Command 20th Anniversary Video

Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) celebrates 20 years of expeditionary superiority, Jan. 13 2026. NECC provides combat-ready expeditionary forces capable of operating from the sea to shore, delivering specialized capabilities that support maritime security, combat operations and global response missions. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Imani Nave Bloodsaw)
Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Celebrates 20 Years: A Legacy of Adaptability and Precision
