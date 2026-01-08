(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command 20th Anniversary Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Imani Navebloodsaw 

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) celebrates 20 years of expeditionary superiority, Jan. 13 2026. NECC provides combat-ready expeditionary forces capable of operating from the sea to shore, delivering specialized capabilities that support maritime security, combat operations and global response missions. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Imani Nave Bloodsaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 13:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992759
    VIRIN: 260112-N-IN087-2856
    Filename: DOD_111476869
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command 20th Anniversary Video, by PO2 Imani Navebloodsaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Celebrates 20 Years: A Legacy of Adaptability and Precision

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command
    NECC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video