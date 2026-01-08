U.S. Coast Guard saves 58-year-old mariner west of Guam

Courtesy Photo | A 58-year-old mariner survives a vessel capsizing west of Guam on Jan. 12, 2026, thanks to his use of multiple communication devices, staying with the vessel, and informing others of his plans, which enabled a rapid U.S. Coast Guard response. The mariner departed Merizo around 5 a.m. local time aboard the 22-foot white pleasure boat Solo 2 to fish near the Agat buoy and then head to the 9-mile mark. Adverse sea conditions, including a high surf advisory and a rip current statement, are currently in effect for Guam and likely contributed to the vessel capsizing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Apra Harbor) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — A 58-year-old mariner survived a vessel capsizing west of Guam Monday morning thanks to his use of multiple communication devices, staying with the vessel, and informing others of his plans, which enabled a rapid U.S. Coast Guard response.

The mariner departed Merizo around 5 a.m. local time aboard the 22-foot white pleasure boat Solo 2 to fish near the Agat buoy and then head to the 9-mile mark. Adverse sea conditions, including a high surf advisory and a rip current statement, are currently in effect for Guam and likely contributed to the vessel capsizing.

"The mariner’s quick thinking to activate his Personal Locator Beacon or PLB, send a message via his GPS device, inform a contact about his plans, and remain with the capsized vessel until help arrived made all the difference," said Cmdr. Grant Johnson, the search and rescue mission coordinator. "These actions, combined with multiple redundant communication methods, allowed us to locate and recover him swiftly and safely."

At approximately 10:22 a.m., watchstanders at the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Guam received an alert from the COSPAS-SARSAT system detecting the mariner's personal locator beacon. The U.S. Coast Guard also received a distress message via his GPS device reporting the vessel was sinking at the same location.

“The mariner’s properly registered PLB, which included a secondary emergency contact, allowed our watchstanders to swiftly verify the vessel’s description and his plans after he could not be reached by phone,” said Johnson.

U.S. Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor personnel launched the 45-foot response boat-medium, which arrived on scene by 11:09 a.m. and rescued the mariner, who was sitting atop the capsized vessel. He reported no other people aboard and showed no medical concerns.

The RB-M crew transported the mariner to Agat Marina, where members of his family and the Guam Fire Department met him. The U.S. Coast Guard issued a broadcast notice to mariners to advise of the capsized vessel as a potential hazard to navigation.

A high surf advisory remains in effect for north-facing reefs through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, with large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet expected, creating dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized beach erosion. A rip current statement warns of a high risk along north- and east-facing shores during the same period. The National Weather Service advises inexperienced swimmers to stay out of the water, and all beachgoers to heed warnings about life-threatening rip currents. More at https://www.weather.gov/gum/.

Boaters are reminded to file float plans, carry appropriate safety equipment, including PLBs or EPIRBs, and monitor marine conditions closely during periods of hazardous surf.

About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam The team of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam is made up of over 250 active-duty, reserve, and civilian personnel, all critical to promoting Pacific maritime security, safety, and regional prosperity across a 2.6 million-square-nautical-mile area of responsibility.