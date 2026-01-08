U.S. Coast Guard saves 58-year-old mariner west of Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 58-year-old mariner survives a vessel capsizing west of Guam on Jan. 12, 2026, thanks to his use of multiple communication devices, staying with the vessel, and informing others of his plans, which enabled a rapid U.S. Coast Guard response. The mariner departed Merizo around 5 a.m. local time aboard the 22-foot white pleasure boat Solo 2 to fish near the Agat buoy and then head to the 9-mile mark. Adverse sea conditions, including a high surf advisory and a rip current statement, are currently in effect for Guam and likely contributed to the vessel capsizing. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Apra Harbor)