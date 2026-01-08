Fickbohm, Johnson, Menard, Parkhill selected as 185th’s 2025 Airmen of the Year

The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing announced the selection of Senior Airman Sydney Fickbohm, Staff Sgt. John Johnson, Master Sgt. Jordan Menard and Master Sgt. Kyle Parkhill as the Wing’s 2025 Airmen of the Year.



The Airmen were selected from a diverse group of nominees, each in their respective categories including the Airman category, Non-Commissioned Officer, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer and First Sergeant categories.

Senior Airman Sydney Fickbohm was selected as 185th’s 2025 Airman of the Year for the junior-enlisted category. At the unit, Fickbohm is the dedicated crew chief of aircraft 57-1441 and ensures the tanker’s operational readiness. She is currently deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, serving with the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing/74th Aircraft Maintenance Unit.



Staff Sgt. John Johnson is the recipient of the 185th’s Airman of the year in the NCO category for 2025. Johnson works concurrently as public affairs specialist with the unit and as the program manager of Federal Law Enforcement Training Accreditation for the Iowa Counterdrug Task Force.



Master Sgt. Jordan Menard was selected as the 185th’s 2025 Senior NCO of the Year. Menard is the unit’s isochronal dock superintendent. While at Al Udeid AB, he is serving as the production superintendent of the 74th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron.



Master Sgt. Kyle Parkhill was selected as the 185th's 2025 First Sergeant of the Year. Parkhill serves as the 185th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s first sergeant. In the role, he is the commander’s principal advisor of enlisted members and their readiness, morale, discipline and welfare.



Each year, Airmen from around the Air Force are selected to represent their commands as part of the annual Airmen of the Year recognition program.



Air National Guard nominees are first selected from their wing, then an individual from each category is put forward from each state and region. Eventually only four submission packages from the 54 states and territories are selected as Airmen of the Year by the Air National Guard.



These Airmen are selected and honored from among from over 100,000 enlisted members in the ANG based on superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2026 Date Posted: 01.10.2026 11:54 Story ID: 555974 Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fickbohm, Johnson, Menard, Parkhill selected as 185th’s 2025 Airmen of the Year, by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.