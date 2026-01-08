(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    185th ARW's 2025 Airmen of the Year

    185th ARW's 2025 Airmen of the Year

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A graphic depicts three of the four 185th Air Refueling Wing Airmen, Staff Sgt. John Johnson, public affairs specialist, left, Master Sgt. Jordan Menard, isochronal dock superintendent, middle and Master Sgt. Kyle Parkhill, 185th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s first sergeant, right, that were selected as the unit's 2025 Airmen of the Year.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 11:54
    Photo ID: 9474381
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-KI557-1001
    Resolution: 1134x511
    Size: 93.57 KB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 185th ARW's 2025 Airmen of the Year, by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fickbohm, Johnson, Menard, Parkhill selected as 185th’s 2025 Airmen of the Year

    TAGS

    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Airmen of the Year
    2025

