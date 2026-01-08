Meet the Chief: Werner named Liberty Wing command chief

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexis Morris | Chief Master Sgt. Leonard F. Werner III, 512th Airlift Wing command chief, poses for a portrait behind his desk at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 7, 2025. Werner joined the Liberty Wing in October 2025, previously serving as the 514th Air Mobility Wing command chief at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Morris) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – In December 2025, Chief Master Sgt. Leonard “Len” F. Werner III, 512th Airlift Wing command chief, sat down with a representative from the 512th AW Public Affairs Office for a “question and answer” style interview. The transcript below, edited for length and clarity, is intended to introduce Werner to the Liberty Wing.

Background Q: Please provide a brief overview of your career, starting with the beginning. A: Born and raised in New Jersey, I joined the Air Force when I was 17. Actually, my mom had to sign for me to join as I wasn’t old enough at the time. I joined open general, so I didn’t have a job coming in but ended up coming in as a KC-10 (Extender) crew chief. I wanted to see the world, but the KC-10s were either at Travis (Air Force Base) or McGuire (Air Force Base); and, of course, the Air Force sent me right back to New Jersey.

So there I was, 20 minutes from my hometown. I did about three and a half years of active duty before transitioning to the Reserve. After leaving active, I did the civil service test in Jersey and got selected. I ended up doing 25 years as a patrol officer and sergeant on the road in Mount Laurel Township.

After I retired from there, it gave me more time to give to the military. I became the command chief at Barksdale (Air Force Base) in Louisiana before returning back to my home unit at McGuire for three years. Then, as I was set to retire, I decided I wasn’t done yet. I wanted one more assignment, and I was lucky enough to come here to Dover (Air Force Base) in October.

Position Q: How does this assignment align with your career goals? A: Well, I’m up against high-year tenure, and I have commitment issues. For me, when I commit to doing something, I’m all in. Throughout my career, I never had my sights on the next job. I always feel like if you work hard, people will see that hard work, and I think naturally, those next opportunities will come to you.

There’s no E-10 for me, so now I’m focused on how I can make the people around me better; because, I know they’ll make the wing better, which ultimately makes our Air Force better.

Q: For a young Airman who may not know: What’s in the scope of a command chief? A: Airman advocacy. There's a lot of stuff that goes on during the week that traditional reservists aren't necessarily part of or privy to. As a command chief, you almost always have a seat at the table. I don’t necessarily always have input, but there's not many decisions that a wing commander makes without considering impacts to the enlisted force. Being the commander’s trusted advisor is the largest portion of the job.

Q: What goals or aspirations do you have for your tenure? A: I think the closest alligator to the boat is deployment and combat readiness. It’s our wing’s priority to have resilient Airmen that, as we talk about the next fight, can get the call and be ready to go within 72 hours. We have the expectation to be just as ready as an active-duty member despite only training one weekend a month and two weeks out of the year.

When you look at the news and you see all of the uncertainty around the world, you’ll see a Dover tail flash out there on a C-5 or C-17 aircraft. Name anywhere in the world, our Airmen are touching those missions. Whether you work in finance, personnel, maintenance or medical, everybody plays a critical role.

Personal Q: What do you like to do in your free time? A: Spending time with my family is important. I’ve been married for over 26 years, and we have two daughters. Between being a cop and the military, I missed out on a lot of time with my kids, so I’ve been trying to make up for lost time. When I’m not spending time with them, I enjoy riding motorcycles and going to the gym as much as I can.

Q: What’s something people would be surprised to know about you? A: I was on “Ink Master” twice.

Lighting Round Q: Favorite sports team? A: Philadelphia Eagles

Q: Favorite airframe? A: KC-10. From a combat perspective though, the A-10.

Q: OCPs or BDUs? (Operational Camouflage Pattern or Battle Dress Uniform) A: BDUs. I used to be one of those people that you could cut your finger on the creases in my sleeves or see yourself in the reflection of my boots. There was a lot of pride in wearing the uniform when you were able to do that, but the OCPs don’t necessarily allow you to do that as much.