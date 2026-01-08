(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Meet the Chief: Werner named Liberty Wing command chief

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Morris 

    512th Airlift Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Leonard F. Werner III, 512th Airlift Wing command chief, poses for a portrait behind his desk at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 7, 2025. Werner joined the Liberty Wing in October 2025, previously serving as the 514th Air Mobility Wing command chief at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Morris)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.10.2026 09:50
    Photo ID: 9474349
    VIRIN: 251207-F-LI355-1002
    Resolution: 4804x3196
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the Chief: Werner named Liberty Wing command chief, by SSgt Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    command chief
    512th Airlift Wing
    512 AW

