Photo By Chief Petty Officer David Mora | 251202-N-TL932-1295 (From left to right) Rear Adm. James Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command; Vice Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, Chief of Naval Personnel; Navy Counselor 1st Class Brenda Robinson, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest and the National Recruiter in Charge of the Year; Dr. Brian Pugh, Executive Director of the Stennis Center for Public Service; and Ronney Wright, USAA Senior Military Affairs Representative, retired force master chief, pose for a photo during the Recruiter of the Year ceremony in Washington, D.C., Dec. 2, 2025. The ROY awards program recognizes the nation's top Navy recruiters for their talent acquisition expertise, positive impact on local communities, and upholding the highest of Navy values.

Excellence in Leadership: NTAGSW Recruiter named Nation's Recruiter in Charge of the Year

SAN DIEGO – Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) recently named Navy Counselor (Recruiter) First Class Brenda Robinson, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Southwest, the 2025 Recruiter-in-Charge (RINC) of the Year. Robinson was selected as the top RINC out of all the 26 NTAGs across the nation.



Robinson, a native of Riverside, California, has moved on from leading Navy Recruiting Station Temecula recruiters to leading a division of five recruiting stations including her former station at NTAG Southwest.



“I have always seen the need to ‘feed the fleet’ with new Sailors,” said Robinson. “I love being part of the first impression an applicant receives about the Navy.”



A Sailor for more than 12 years, Robinson, has been underway with aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and the dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). But it was recruiting where she found her passion.



“This is my second time recruiting,” said Robinson. “I was recruiting at NTAG Pacific around the Los Angeles area. Now I am even closer to home. I feel I have found my niche.”



Robinson loves recruiting because of the opportunity to make the job fit her needs as well as the Navy’s needs and it is never boring when you get to change someone’s life.



“I made the conversion from Electrician’s Mate to Navy Counselor (Recruiter) while stationed at the Southwest Regional Maintenance Center in San Diego,” said Robinson. “I joined the Navy for travel, more opportunities and for the many benefits and now my goal is to leave the Navy on a better footing than when I joined.”



Robinson credits being recognized as the best in the nation by Navy Recruiting Command to the people she has worked with and guided her throughout her career.



“II am honored and extremely grateful,” said Robinson. “I want to thank God for providing me the strength and resiliency I needed; my daughter for being my main motivation and drive; my husband for supporting the early mornings and late nights; my Sailors for believing in my leadership and giving me their best effort; my chain of command for giving me the opportunity and trusting me to lead in a bigger capacity; and my mentors for guiding me with wisdom and knowledge.”



NTAG Southwest’s area of responsibility encompasses more than 210,000 square miles covering southern California, southern Nevada, and western Arizona. Headquartered at Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Annex, the command has 43 recruiting stations with a mission to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. The command employs more than 320 Sailors and civilian personnel.



For more information on how to join the Navy, contact your local recruiter by calling 1-800-284-NAVY, visit www.navy.com, https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/Southwest/ or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ntag-southwest-recruiting/.