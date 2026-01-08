McChord Clinic Ensures Wing Readiness Throughout 2025

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA – The 62nd Medical Squadron wrapped up 2025 with a 100 percent deployment health readiness rate, ensuring Airmen were medically prepared to support the 62nd Airlift Wing’s global mobility mission.

According to the Medical Support Flight Commander 1st Lieutenant Maria Ayson, this peak readiness level is the direct result of a Leadership Strategic Off Site meeting early in the year, where the 62nd Medical Squadron leadership updated the mission to "Enhance Rapid Global Mobility Through Ready Reliable Care Anytime, Anywhere,” leading to the unit being ranked number one for Individual Medical Readiness out of nine units in the Air Mobility Command.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team for turning strategic intent into measurable readiness. This success reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire Squadron in maintaining our posture to support the Wing’s global mobility mission,” said Ayson.

A key to a successful year for the 62nd Medical Squadron was a foundational shift in their mission and vision, established early in 2025, according to Ayson. The Leadership Strategic Off Site also resulted in a sharpened vision of "Advancing Elite Medics with Cutting-Edge Care to Sustain Global Mobility Warfighters.” This strategic redirection proved instrumental, culminating in the 62nd MDS Medical Support Flight being named the Air Force Medical Service Team of the Year in AMC.

“Our squadron's relentless focus on readiness is further evidenced by our 99.5 percent Periodic Health Assessment rate reported by Aeromedical Services Information Management System,” said Ayson.

The squadron's successes were not limited to internal achievements, according to the Aeromedical Services Information Management System. The team of more than 100 active-duty personnel, federal civilians, and contractors, who serve over 3,000 service members, also demonstrated their commitment to the broader joint-base community. They coordinated vital staff training opportunities with Fairchild Air Force Base Public Health and the Madigan Army Medical Center Occupational Health, strengthening inter-service collaboration. The year also saw significant deployment line successes in both March and September, showcasing the ability to efficiently prepare Airmen for global missions. A notable accomplishment was the November flu line initiative, which achieved over 60 percent flu compliance in under 11 duty days.

The year was also marked by a significant leadership transition, with the squadron bidding farewell to Col. Karen Bowman and welcoming Col. John Hatfield as the new commanding officer to continue the legacy of excellence.

Hatfield said, “Col. Bowman handed me a fantastic team several months ago when we changed command. Since then, the 62nd MDS has repeatedly crushed inspections and been recognized at the U.S. Air Force level for outstanding achievements. We have a great relationship with Madigan AMC and Col. Watts, and I have no doubt that the 62nd MDS will continue to do great things during 2026.”

