Ensuring the health and readiness of our service members, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Perez, a military nurse with the 62nd Medical Squadron, provides critical support at the annual flu line at the McChord Theater.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2026 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9474076
|VIRIN:
|260110-F-LO513-8818
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McChord Clinic Ensures Wing Readiness Throughout 2025, by SSgt Erica Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
McChord Clinic Ensures Wing Readiness Throughout 2025
No keywords found.