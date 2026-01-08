(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McChord Clinic Ensures Wing Readiness Throughout 2025

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    McChord Clinic Ensures Wing Readiness Throughout 2025

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Schultz 

    62nd Medical Squadron - Joint Base Lewis-McChord Clinic

    Ensuring the health and readiness of our service members, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Perez, a military nurse with the 62nd Medical Squadron, provides critical support at the annual flu line at the McChord Theater.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 19:40
    Photo ID: 9474076
    VIRIN: 260110-F-LO513-8818
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McChord Clinic Ensures Wing Readiness Throughout 2025, by SSgt Erica Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    McChord Clinic Ensures Wing Readiness Throughout 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery