9th Mission Support Command Holds Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

Photo By Cody Ford | January 8, Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fulmer officially assumed responsibility as the senior enlisted leader of the 9th Mission Support Command during a ceremony at Fort Shafter, marking a new chapter in enlisted leadership and Soldier support across the Pacific. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Cody Ford | January 8, Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fulmer officially assumed responsibility as the...... read more read more

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — The 9th Mission Support Command (MSC) conducted an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony welcoming Command Sergeant Major Paul Fulmer as the command’s senior enlisted leader.

The ceremony marked the formal transfer of responsibility for the care, discipline, and professional development of the command’s Soldiers and Noncommissioned Officer Corps. Family members, Soldiers, and members of the 9th MSC gathered to recognize the significance of the occasion.

Command Sergeant Major Fulmer brings more than three decades of service to the 9th MSC. Enlisting in the United States Army in 1988, he has served in a wide range of leadership roles across operational and medical formations. His experience includes multiple deployments in support of overseas operations and service at the command level, most recently as the Command Sergeant Major of the Medical Readiness Training Command.

During the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Katherine Trombley, commanding general of the 9th MSC, emphasized the enduring importance of the Noncommissioned Officer Corps and the role of the command sergeant major within it.

“The Noncommissioned Officer Corps is truly the backbone of our Army,” Trombley said. “For generations, NCOs have been the standard-bearers, trainers, and mentors who transform recruits into Soldiers and Soldiers into leaders. At the pinnacle of that corps stands the command sergeant major—the senior enlisted advisor who ensures the voice of our Soldiers is heard and their welfare, morale, and readiness remain a top priority.”

Trombley added that as the 9th MSC Command Sergeant Major, Fulmer is entrusted with shaping the NCO corps, enforcing standards, and fostering a culture of pride, discipline, and excellence across the command.

As the senior enlisted advisor to the commander, the Command Sergeant Major serves as a critical link between leadership and the enlisted force, advising on readiness, training, morale, and Soldier and family welfare.

The 9th Mission Support Command looks forward to CSM Fulmer’s leadership as the command continues to support missions throughout the Pacific