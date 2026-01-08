(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th MSC Holds Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    9th MSC Holds Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Cody Ford 

    9th Mission Support Command

    January 8, Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fulmer officially assumed responsibility as the senior enlisted leader of the 9th Mission Support Command during a ceremony at Fort Shafter, marking a new chapter in enlisted leadership and Soldier support across the Pacific.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 19:28
    Photo ID: 9474067
    VIRIN: 280108-A-RS492-1012
    Resolution: 5600x4480
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th MSC Holds Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony, by Cody Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    9th Mission Support Command Holds Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery