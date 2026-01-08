Tulsa District to host contracting event in Tulsa

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The sun sets at CityPlex Towers, home of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Tulsa, Okla -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District is hosting an Industry Day at the CityPlex South Tower Auditorium in Tulsa, Okla., Feb. 5, 2026, from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

    Tulsa District representatives will be on hand to answer questions related to contracting opportunities and processes. Attendance is free, and no registration is required.

    CityPlex Towers is located at:
    2488 E 81st Street
    Tulsa, OK 74137-4290

    Attendees should park in the South Delaware Ave parking lot, enter through the South Tower Entrance, and follow signs to the auditorium.

    The Tulsa District Contracting Office executed nearly 1500 contract actions and contract awards exceeded $861 million in Fiscal Year 2025.

    The USACE, Tulsa District operates and maintains 38 Civil Works projects in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The district supports military programs by providing design, engineering and construction management services to six U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force installations in Oklahoma and Texas.

    The Tulsa District collaborates with municipal, tribal, state and federal agencies to provide design, construction and project management support when requested.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.09.2026 16:55
    Story ID: 555951
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
