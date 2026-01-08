Complete Identification Achieved in Operation Colony Glacier: 52 of 52 Service Members Accounted For

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. — The Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations (AFMAO), in partnership with the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System (AFMES), announced today that the remains of all 52 service members lost in the 1952 crash of a U.S. Air Force C-124 Globemaster II on Colony Glacier, Alaska, have been positively identified.

Operation Colony Glacier is a joint recovery effort that began in 2012 to recover and identify the remains of those lost when the aircraft crashed into Mount Gannett on Nov. 22, 1952. The glacier’s movement gradually brought wreckage and remains to the surface, allowing teams from the Air Force, Alaska National Guard, and other Department of War entities to locate, recover, and repatriate the remains.

“Reaching this point—identifying all 52 of our fallen service members—represents the highest fulfillment of our sacred duty to bring our fallen home,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Martha Sasnett, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations, commander. “It reflects years of dedication by countless Airmen, scientists, and support personnel committed to returning these heroes home.”

The identification process was conducted by AFMES experts using advanced DNA analysis and forensic techniques to ensure each service member was accurately identified and returned to their families with dignity and honor.

“Each identification represents a promise kept,” said Col. Andrew Rohrer, Director, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System. “Our scientists and forensic specialists worked meticulously for almost a decade to give every family certainty, closure, and the assurance that their loved one’s service will never be forgotten. It is a privilege to support this mission of honor and humanity.”

“Every step of Operation Colony Glacier reflects our commitment to care for those who serve and the families who have waited for answers, ensuring that even decades later, their sacrifices are honored with dignity,” said Lt. Gen. Caroline Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services.

With the identification process now complete, the Air Force is assessing whether to formally close Operation Colony Glacier, as the recovery site no longer shows evidence of additional remains or material emerging from the glacier.

Operation Colony Glacier stands as a testament to the Department of War’s unwavering commitment to the fallen and their families, ensuring that all who serve are accounted for and honored.

-30-