MSC debuts revamped communication course

Military Sealift Command (MSC) recently rolled out its overhauled communication course, restructured to better prepare Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARs) for success as they enter real-world environments.

The three-week pilot Basic Communication Course was held onboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek and concluded on Dec. 5, 2025, and included in-depth training specifically focused on naval communication fundamentals. The course is part of MSC’s year-long Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program (RAP).

“Communication is a big part of how we receive our tasks and without it we can’t do exercises or events,” said Myron Johnson, MSC, Operations Course Supervisor and an instructor for the course. “This course gives RETs the knowledge they need to break down a message to its bare bones and be able to read, write, process and route them.”

According to Montague Andrews, MSC, RAP coordinator and training specialist, RAP is designed for and open to all active CIVMARs in any position, who desire to advance and serve as Second Radio Electronics Technician (RET2) or First Radio Electronics Technician (RET1) in the Communications Department aboard MSC ships.

“The program gives individuals who don’t have the specific communication area of expertise, the opportunity to come into the program and learn the intricate parts of shipboard communication,” said Andrews. “The communication course gives the individuals above-the-baseline knowledge.”

Johnson said the course curriculum was revamped to better fit the RET job assignment and current MSC needs.

“We took the old curriculum, brought it in and chopped it up and made it make sense for today’s mariner,” said Johnson. “We delivered a course that is not only beneficial for CIVMARs when they go to a ship, but beneficial to individual’s personal growth as well.”

Johnson said one of the changes was bringing modern technology into the classroom.

“The course was streamlined from old-fashioned note and test taking, to the incorporation of iPads and other technology,” Johnson said. “The integrated technology provided the students with an extended number of resources and interactive learning tools.”

Another update to the course Johnson highlighted was the implementation of a shipboard communication familiarization tour that took place aboard the John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208).

“The two-day tour consisted of live onboard practicals where students were able to take part in real-world communication simulations,” Johnson said. “They used various types of message writing, talking on and patching radio circuits, and demonstrating communication skills while under pressure.”

Johnson said contested maritime environment simulations were implemented into the curriculum, as well as the operational aspects of the anti-submarine countermeasure, AN/SLQ-25 Nixie.

The revamped course extended the traditional Basic Communication Course from two weeks to three, and according to Andrews, will provide skillsets for a more successful CIVMAR career.

“I believe that this program is going be a lot more successful because we're closely monitoring, managing and mentoring these individuals,” Andrews said. “With this newly revamped course, we are getting the students the right training they need to get them on board and make them marketable to the ship’s communication officers and Chief RETs.”

MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces.