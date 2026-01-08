SkillBridge Helps Separated Service Member Continue the Mission at St. Louis MEPS

Photo By Derrik Noack | L) Dan O’Leary, USMEPCOM 11th Battalion executive director, and Gregory Russell, St....... read more read more Photo By Derrik Noack | L) Dan O’Leary, USMEPCOM 11th Battalion executive director, and Gregory Russell, St. Louis MEPS lead medical technician, pose for a photo at St. Louis MEPS. Gregory Russell leveraged the DoD SkillBridge program to transition from active duty into a civilian role at St. Louis MEPS, supporting future applicants through the accession process. see less | View Image Page

As soon to be separating service members across USMEPCOM prepare for life after uniform, one program offers a powerful bridge to civilian careers, the Department of Defense SkillBridge program. For Gregory Russell, SkillBridge was the opportunity that allowed him to transition smoothly from active duty into a civilian role while continuing to serve future generations of service members.

SkillBridge allows eligible service members to spend up to 180 days in a civilian internship while continuing to receive military pay and benefits. Russell, now the lead medical technician at St. Louis MEPS, used the program to intern at the MEPS before separating from the military and accepting a full-time civilian position.

Russell previously served as the medical NCOIC at New Orleans MEPS and first became familiar with St. Louis MEPS during a medical conference there in 2021. That visit proved pivotal, as it introduced him to Dan O’Leary, 11th Battalion executive director, and sparked a professional relationship that would later help open the door to his internship.

Because Russell is originally from the St. Louis area, the internship aligned both professionally and personally. After submitting his SkillBridge packet through his chain of command and completing required approvals, he began a four-month internship at St. Louis MEPS.

During that time, St. Louis MEPS was facing a critical gap in its medical section, with two leads who recently retired. Russell’s arrival through SkillBridge helped bridge that gap while allowing leadership to evaluate fit and continuity.

“Greg was able to hit the ground running when he started full time which greatly helped our MEPS,” O’Leary said. “SkillBridge just aligned perfectly with our needs here”.

After completing his internship, Russell returned briefly to New Orleans MEPS before officially separating in June 2024. By October, he was back at St. Louis MEPS, this time as a full-time civilian employee. Russell encourages service members to start planning early if they’re considering SkillBridge.

“Start looking at potential internships a year out from separation,” he said. “There are so many vetted programs that service members can utilize to hopefully lead to a civilian career”.

Army Capt. Bradley Lide, USMEPCOM J-1 military personnel branch chief, echoed that message, noting that service members maintain full military pay and benefits during their SkillBridge internship and cannot be paid by the host organization. He recommends interested members begin by reviewing approved opportunities on the DoD SkillBridge website and coordinating early with MEPS leadership.

For Russell, continuing to serve at a MEPS has been especially meaningful. He once sat in the same chairs as today’s applicants and brings that to his work each day.

“Some of us working here have been exactly where these applicants are,” Russell said. “The unknowns can be stressful. I like answering their questions to calm their nerves.”

As USMEPCOM continues to support both the accession mission and its own people, SkillBridge stands out as a valuable tool for service members preparing for the next chapter. Russell’s journey shows that with early planning and strong professional relationships, it’s possible to transition out of uniform and move confidently into the next phase of life.