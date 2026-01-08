Rear Adm. Ortiz assumes role of deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill (NCTF-RH) has welcomed a new deputy commander aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Jan. 5.

Rear Adm. Lester Ortiz relieved Rear Adm. Marc Williams, who assumed the role of deputy commander of NCTF-RH on Nov. 18, 2023. NCTF-Red Hill was established to execute the permanent decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) safely and expeditiously and continue long-term environmental remediation in coordination with state and federal stakeholders in order to protect public health and the environment.

During his time at NCTF-RH, Williams led the NCTF-RH team to accomplish significant progress in tank cleaning, pipeline removal, and environmental efforts.

“Thank you to the NCTF team for your dedication and unwavering commitment - we have come so far,” said Williams. “Thank you as well to our stakeholders for our productive relationships and constructive dialogue. This is a team effort, and I'm confident that Lester will continue to further these partnerships as the NCTF team works toward our shared goal to safely close the facility and protect the environment.”

Ortiz assumes responsibility for NCTF-RH after serving as commander of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 27 and 7th Naval Construction Regiment. He is a native of Puerto Rico and graduated from the University of Puerto Rico, where he earned a Bachelor and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

"Over the past few months, I’ve worked closely with Marc to ensure a smooth leadership transition for the team, our partners, and the community,” said Ortiz. “Coming from the island of Puerto Rico, I have a profound respect for the deep connection between people and their land. As I take over this important mission, my focus continues to be on the safe closure of the RHBFSF, and a commitment to transparency as well as a deep commitment to ensuring we care for Oahu and protect the environment for generations to come.”

NCTF-RH is committed to working with all government agencies and community stakeholders to safely and deliberately close the RHBFSF underground storage tanks and associated piping system, conduct long-term environmental remediation, and ensure continued access to safe drinking water in compliance with all federal, state, and local laws, policies, and regulations.

