Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill (NCTF-RH) has welcomed a new deputy commander aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Jan. 5. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 18:44
|Photo ID:
|9472495
|VIRIN:
|251106-N-IS471-1078
|Resolution:
|2215x2768
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Rear Adm. Ortiz assumes role of deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill, by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rear Adm. Ortiz assumes role of deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill
No keywords found.