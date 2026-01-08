U.S. Naval Test Pilot School changes command

Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | Cmdr. Jacob King (right), incoming commanding officer of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, salutes outgoing Cmdr. Travis Hartman (left) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., Jan. 8, 2026. Naval Test Wing Atlantic Commodore Capt. Daniel Kitts (center) presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Lindsay Wooleyhand) see less | View Image Page

Photo By NAWCAD Visual Information | Cmdr. Jacob King (right), incoming commanding officer of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot...... read more read more

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) changed command during a ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. where Cmdr. Jacob King assumed leadership from Cmdr. Travis Hartman on Jan. 8.

Naval Test Wing Atlantic Commodore and Class 133 USNTPS alumnus Capt. Daniel Kitts presided over the ceremony.

“Your leadership has left a lasting imprint on this command – one defined by integrity, steady judgment, and a genuine commitment to your people,” Kitts said. “Cmdr. King, you’re stepping into a role that will challenge and inspire you in equal measure.”

King, who is the 53rd headmaster for the school, takes command after serving as the executive officer of USNTPS for the past 18 months.

“I’m honored to continue serving the test community, and I’m committed to ‘embracing the orange’ as I take on the responsibility of leading this exceptional team,” King said.

King is a Mount Airy, Maryland native who graduated from the University of Maryland in 2006, commissioned through the Seaman to Admiral‑21 program, and earned his wings as a naval aviator in 2008. He began his career as an electronics technician aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) before deploying multiple times with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 14 flying disaster‑relief missions during Operation Tomodachi.

He graduated from USNTPS in 2014 and served as a developmental test pilot and H‑60 operations officer with Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21. He later served as department head with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 73 and deployed in support of major operations before reporting to VX‑1 as rotary wing operational test director. He earned a master’s degree in operations research from Georgia Institute of Technology in 2022 and served as assistant program manager for the Navy’s Multi-Mission Helicopter Program. In 2024, he reported to USNTPS as executive officer.

“Leading this command has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Hartman said. “Working with [King] has been fantastic, and I look forward to watching him guide USNTPS into its next chapter.”

Hartman is originally from Missouri and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2005, Washington University in 2007, and USNTPS in 2014 with Class 145. He began his flight test career with VX-23. In 2015, he earned a second master’s degree in aerospace engineering science from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School. He served as a department head with Strike Fighter Squadron 146 as well as VX-23. In 2021, Hartman reported to the Program Executive Office for Tactical Aircraft Programs as deputy program manager for the Next Generation Air Dominance Program. In 2022, he transitioned to USNTPS as executive officer and in 2024 as USNTPS commanding officer.

USNTPS is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the test wing under Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. The school trains developmental test pilots, flight officers, engineers, industry and foreign partners in full-spectrum test and evaluation of aircraft and aircraft systems. USNTPS leads development of modern test techniques and standardization of flight test. It is the only domestic source of rotary wing test pilots serving as dedicated test pilot school of the U.S. Army.