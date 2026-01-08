Montford Point Marine Oliver Diggs Celebrates 100th Birthday

Photo By Lance Cpl. Alyssa DeCrane | U.S. Marine Corps Montford Point Marine veteran Oliver Diggs, center, poses with his family and distinguished guests during his 100th birthday celebration in Kinston, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2026. Diggs served from April 4, 1944 to June 22, 1946, as a part of the group of African American Marines who broke barriers and paved the way for future generations. His service and centennial birthday were celebrated by his family and distinguished guests at the North Carolina State Veterans Home. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. DeCrane) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Montford Point Marine veteran Oliver Diggs celebrated his 100th birthday with family, friends and distinguished guests at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston, North Carolina, Jan. 5, 2026. His birthday marks a century defined by service, resilience and dedication.

Born in 1926 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Diggs experienced hardship early in life after being orphaned at a young age. He and his brother were raised by the Jones family, whose support helped shape the values that guided him throughout his life.

As a teenager, Diggs moved from Virginia to Washington, D.C., where he later made the decision to serve his country. At 17 years old, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on April 4, 1944, and reported to Montford Point on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. There, he trained alongside the first generation of African American Marines, whose service helped pave the way for future generations in the Marine Corps.

During his service, Diggs supported wartime efforts by transporting ammunition to forward positions. Although he did not experience combat firsthand, he has credited his faith with guiding his service and believes his role aligned with a greater purpose. Diggs completed approximately two and a half years of service before being honorably discharged June 22, 1946.

Following his military service, Diggs continued serving others as a nursing assistant at the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in Pittsburgh. His work caring for veterans later translated into devoted care for his wife during her battle with Alzheimer’s. Throughout his life, Diggs remained committed to family, faith and helping those around him.

"Mr. Diggs’ service, both in uniform and throughout his life, reminds us that being a Marine is not defined by a single moment or assignment,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Wesley O. Turner II, command senior enlisted leader, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune. “It’s defined by character. By showing up when it matters, taking care of others and by living a life anchored in faith, family and responsibility."

Diggs’ 100th birthday celebration brought together family members, friends and distinguished guests to honor both his longevity and his legacy as a Montford Point Marine. The occasion recognized not only a milestone in years, but a lifetime that reflects perseverance, humility, and the enduring values of the Marine Corps.