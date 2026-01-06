Brothers in Service: Family ties strengthen the mission

Photo By Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jorge Padro, 609th Air Operations Center deputy commander for mission support, and Capt. Eric Padro, Ninth Air Force Task Force 99 director of acquisition, stand together within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 15, 2025. The brothers, both engineering and acquisition officers, are deployed to the same location for the first time in their Air Force careers, an uncommon family connection that highlights the enduring bonds of service within U.S. Air Forces Central’s diverse mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes) see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY — Serving side-by-side is a rare opportunity for most military families. For U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jorge Padro and Capt. Eric Padro, acquisition officers deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, this opportunity is a once-in-a-career experience that has brought new meaning to service, sacrifice, and family.

Separated by thousands of miles during previous assignments, the brothers’ professional paths have never crossed, until now. Jorge, the 609th Air Operations deputy commander for mission support, had just moved with his family when he learned of his deployment. Unbeknownst to him, his younger brother Eric, director of acquisition for Task Force 99, had already been selected to serve at the same location months earlier.

“It was a fun phone call to make,” Jorge recalled. “We were all surprised, but there was relief too, knowing that we’d be together for the holidays this time.”

For Eric, who had previously deployed to Honduras, the chance to join an expeditionary acquisition unit was an exciting new chapter in his career.

“I thought it was awesome,” Eric said. “I’ve been in the Air Force for 11 years, he’s been in for 19, and it took going halfway across the world to finally be stationed at the same base.”

Once settled in, the two quickly fell into a rhythm of work and camaraderie, balancing demanding schedules with occasional dinners and family video calls.

“He’ll message me on Fridays to ask, ‘You out of the office yet? Let’s call the family,’” Eric said with a smile. “It’s those little moments that make it easier to be away.”

The brothers credit their father, a 22-year U.S. Army veteran, for inspiring their careers in service and engineering. Both developed a fascination with technology and aviation, which led them into the Air Force’s engineering and acquisition community.

“Our dad modeled resilience and commitment,” Eric shared. “He showed us that you can keep pursuing your goals, no matter the obstacles.”

While both share a similar career field, their deployments have provided different perspectives of leadership. Jorge works closely with enlisted Airmen and senior noncommissioned officers, overseeing infrastructure and mission support for one of the largest operations centers in the region.

Eric focuses on integrating rapid-acquisition technology to close capability gaps for the warfighter. In this role, Task Force 99 leads the Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) mission to advance CENTCOM’s culture of innovation by integrating commercial off-the-shelf technology. Despite the difference in focus, they often exchange professional insights.

“I’ve learned a lot from him,” Jorge explained. “His experience as a prior enlisted Airman gives him a unique perspective that I value.”

As the holidays approach, the brothers plan to continue their small traditions, virtual calls home, shared meals, and the occasional package from family.

“Last year, I mailed him a funny care package,” Jorge said. “This year, we’ll probably just celebrate here together with our teammates.”

Their story serves as a reminder that family connections can endure across continents, and sometimes, those connections can even strengthen the mission.

“Having each other here makes all the difference,” Eric said. “We’re both doing what we love, and we get to share that with family. You can’t ask for much more than that.”