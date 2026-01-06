(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brothers in Service: Family ties strengthen the mission

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jorge Padro, 609th Air Operations Center deputy commander for mission support, and Capt. Eric Padro, Ninth Air Force Task Force 99 director of acquisition, stand together within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 15, 2025. The brothers, both engineering and acquisition officers, are deployed to the same location for the first time in their Air Force careers, an uncommon family connection that highlights the enduring bonds of service within U.S. Air Forces Central's diverse mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026
    VIRIN: 251215-F-AO111-1012
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Brothers in Service: Family ties strengthen the mission, by SSgt Alexis Orozco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Brothers in Service: Family ties strengthen the mission

    Brothers
    AFCENT
    brothers in service
    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central)
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM

