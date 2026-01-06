Brothers in Service: Family ties strengthen the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jorge Padro, 609th Air Operations Center deputy commander for mission support, and Capt. Eric Padro, Ninth Air Force Task Force 99 director of acquisition, stand together within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 15, 2025. The brothers, both engineering and acquisition officers, are deployed to the same location for the first time in their Air Force careers, an uncommon family connection that highlights the enduring bonds of service within U.S. Air Forces Central’s diverse mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco) (Photo has been edited for security purposes)