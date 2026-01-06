(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th Anniversary of the Korean War, January 1951

    75th Anniversary of the Korean War, January 1951

    Courtesy Photo | Ridgway in Korea: In this image General Ridgway is in Korea, one month after relieving...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2026

    Courtesy Story

    United Nations Command

    75 years ago, January 1951 started with UNC forces defending Seoul against communist attacks before pulling south of the Han River to avoid encirclement and established defensive lines that ran just north of Pyeongtaek. In the process, UNC lost contact with the communists leading to confusion and concern for surprise attacks. In mid-January, Eighth Army Commander General Matthew Ridgway launched a series of offensive operations to reestablish contact with the communists and stabilize the front line. Ridgway's strategy emphasized mobility and firepower, leveraging air support and the element of surprise to exploit weaknesses in enemy positions. The 25th Infantry Division (25ID) led the reconnaissance with Operation Wolfhound, followed by the 1st Cavalry Division’s Task Force Johnson. The Turkish Brigade, attached to 25ID, conducted violent attacks in their sector, helping to push the communists northward.

    UNC Air Forces and Naval Aviation conducted close air support to ground troops and significant deep strike operations to interdict communist supply lines and troop concentrations. Naval gunfire support was critical in striking communist forces close to the East and West Seas, forcing communist depots and movements deeper into the interior of the peninsula where the poor road network further slowed their movement.

    By the end of January 1951, UNC had made limited gains, setting the stage for a broad-front advance by all of Eighth Army in the coming months. Although the war was far from over, the January fighting demonstrated the complexities of combined arms operations and the challenges posed by a determined and well-entrenched enemy.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 01:34
    Story ID: 555846
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary of the Korean War, January 1951, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    75th Anniversary of the Korean War, January 1951

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    unc
    pyeongtaek
    25id
    eighth-army
    han-river

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version