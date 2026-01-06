75th Anniversary of the Korean War, January 1951

Courtesy Photo | Ridgway in Korea: In this image General Ridgway is in Korea, one month after relieving General MacArthur as Supreme Allied Commander. Shown with him are (L-R)LTG James A Van Fleet , Colonel John Chiles, General Ridgway, and Ambassador William Sebald.... (Photo Credit: U.S. Army) see less | View Image Page

75 years ago, January 1951 started with UNC forces defending Seoul against communist attacks before pulling south of the Han River to avoid encirclement and established defensive lines that ran just north of Pyeongtaek. In the process, UNC lost contact with the communists leading to confusion and concern for surprise attacks. In mid-January, Eighth Army Commander General Matthew Ridgway launched a series of offensive operations to reestablish contact with the communists and stabilize the front line. Ridgway's strategy emphasized mobility and firepower, leveraging air support and the element of surprise to exploit weaknesses in enemy positions. The 25th Infantry Division (25ID) led the reconnaissance with Operation Wolfhound, followed by the 1st Cavalry Division’s Task Force Johnson. The Turkish Brigade, attached to 25ID, conducted violent attacks in their sector, helping to push the communists northward.

UNC Air Forces and Naval Aviation conducted close air support to ground troops and significant deep strike operations to interdict communist supply lines and troop concentrations. Naval gunfire support was critical in striking communist forces close to the East and West Seas, forcing communist depots and movements deeper into the interior of the peninsula where the poor road network further slowed their movement.

By the end of January 1951, UNC had made limited gains, setting the stage for a broad-front advance by all of Eighth Army in the coming months. Although the war was far from over, the January fighting demonstrated the complexities of combined arms operations and the challenges posed by a determined and well-entrenched enemy.