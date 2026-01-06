75th Anniversary of the Korean War, January 1951

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ridgway in Korea: In this image General Ridgway is in Korea, one month after relieving General MacArthur as Supreme Allied Commander. Shown with him are (L-R)LTG James A Van Fleet , Colonel John Chiles, General Ridgway, and Ambassador William Sebald.... (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)