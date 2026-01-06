Ridgway in Korea: In this image General Ridgway is in Korea, one month after relieving General MacArthur as Supreme Allied Commander. Shown with him are (L-R)LTG James A Van Fleet , Colonel John Chiles, General Ridgway, and Ambassador William Sebald.... (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2010
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2026 01:12
|Photo ID:
|9471077
|VIRIN:
|100801-D-D0180-2394
|Resolution:
|900x600
|Size:
|88.35 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th Anniversary of the Korean War, January 1951, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.