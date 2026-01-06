(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    75th Anniversary of the Korean War, January 1951

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.31.2010

    Courtesy Photo

    United Nations Command

    Ridgway in Korea: In this image General Ridgway is in Korea, one month after relieving General MacArthur as Supreme Allied Commander. Shown with him are (L-R)LTG James A Van Fleet , Colonel John Chiles, General Ridgway, and Ambassador William Sebald.... (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2010
    Date Posted: 01.08.2026 01:12
    Photo ID: 9471077
    VIRIN: 100801-D-D0180-2394
    Resolution: 900x600
    Size: 88.35 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary of the Korean War, January 1951, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UNC
    Eighth Army

