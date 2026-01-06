A promise kept: An Airman’s commitment to excellence

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wijeury Collado, a ceremonial guardsman with the USAF Honor Guard Drill Team, shares a moment with his mother while he was at basic military training in 2022. Collado joined the drill team in 2023 and traveled around the world to showcase the Drill Team’s mission of excellence, representing the department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

If someone told me years ago that I would travel the world spinning a 12-pound rifle in perfect unison with some of the most disciplined Airmen in the service, I would have laughed. Yet here I am, one of the head trainers of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, living a dream I never even knew I had.

It’s been almost two years since I joined the team, and every moment has been an incredible ride. The countless hours of practice, early mornings and late nights led to those few minutes on stage where precision, pride, and purpose come together. What started as a temporary duty for me, turned into something that has shaped who I am at my core.

I grew up in the Bronx, New York, raised by an immigrant single mother who worked herself to the bone to provide for me and my two older brothers. We didn’t have much and often relied on food stamps and cramped apartments, and the constant hum of danger outside our door was just part of life. But my mother never let our circumstances define us. Her sacrifices, sleepless nights, and her dreams put on hold ultimately fueled my determination to rise above.

Enlisting in the Air Force was my way of honoring her fight. It wasn’t just about leaving a tough past behind; it was about stepping into a future built on discipline, growth, and purpose. I wanted to show her that her strength became mine.

Being part of the Drill Team has taken me farther than I ever imagined. This year alone we celebrated the team’s 75th year anniversary, traveled across the world, created unforgettable memories and shared our passion for precision and performance.

In Arizona, we performed in air shows in addition to indulging in amazing Mexican food. In Florida, we drilled in the blazing heat of South Beach where the sand tested our endurance. Colorado brought breathtaking mountain views and the challenge of performing at high altitude.

In Hawaii, our mornings started with loco moco, a Hawaiian comfort food, and fresh poke before inspiring ROTC students at local schools. Japan was a dream come true as I have wanted to visit since I was a kid. Switzerland was another highlight where we performed at the second-largest military tattoo in Basel.

Finally, our time in Scotland was the biggest highlight. We performed at the world’s largest international tattoo, celebrating 75 years, and that was surreal. I still remember stepping onto the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle; we were in awe, and the performance presented a challenge of drilling on a surface that was not flat and we were still delivering on the standard of excellence.

Each performance feels like standing on a world stage, representing not just the Air Force, but my roots: the Bronx, my mother’s sacrifices, and every obstacle that tried to hold us back. With every rifle toss and every synchronized movement, I carry that legacy with me.

The Drill Team is more than precision and performance, it’s a symbol of pride, unity, and excellence. To be part of its 75th Anniversary, to wear this uniform and inspire others the way I was once inspired, is the greatest honor of my life. We may look like rockstars out there, but for me, it’s much deeper; it provides a sense of purpose, pride, and a promise kept to the woman who made all of this possible.