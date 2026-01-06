A promise kept: An Airman’s commitment to excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Wijeury Collado, a ceremonial guardsman with the USAF Honor Guard Drill Team, shares a moment with his mother while he was at basic military training in 2022. Collado joined the drill team in 2023 and traveled around the world to showcase the Drill Team’s mission of excellence, representing the department of the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)