Breaking Barriers: Jeremy Chambers Becomes First NCO to Commission as Captain in Foreign Affairs

Photo By Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins | U.S. Army Cpt. Jeremy Chambers, of U.S. Army Pacific, celebrate a rare and powerful milestone with his family, friends, and mentors during the promotion of Cpt. Jeremy Chambers from Master Sargent to Captain, Dec. 4, 2025, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Among the countless Soldiers who have risen through the ranks with exceptional skill, few have made an impact as profound as the Master Sergeant who recently became the first noncommissioned officer (NCO) to commission directly as a Captain in the highly selective career field of Foreign Area Officer (FAO). This milestone represents not only a remarkable personal achievement but also a broader shift in how the Army recognizes diverse leadership potential across its force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – In a milestone moment for the United States Army and U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jeremy Chambers, of the Security Cooperation Division at the U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), Fort Shafter, Hawaii, has shattered expectations and set a new precedent by becoming the first noncommissioned officer in Army history to commission directly as a U.S. Army Captain in the elite Foreign Area Officer (FAO) career field. His achievement marks a transformational step forward in Army talent management and showcases the extraordinary potential found within the enlisted corps.

Chambers’ historic transition did not arise overnight. For years, he has performed the duties and strategic coordination typically expected of a Foreign Area Officer—often at a level well above his rank. His proven track record is why multiple deputy commanding generals, beginning with Lieutenant General Braga, now the commanding general of Joint Special Operations Command, have consistently advocated for his direct commission. Their support reflects a shared belief that Chambers had long been performing the duties of an FAO and deserved the formal authority and rank commensurate with his contributions.

“I can't be thankful enough that the Army got it right when they chose to promote my husband,” said Sergeant Major Krystal Chambers, wife of Captain Jeremy Chambers. “I think he has accomplished something that not many will be able to do.”

The FAO program produces experts in regional studies, foreign languages, diplomacy, and international security cooperation. FAOs work alongside partner militaries, operate within U.S. embassies, and advise senior leaders at strategic levels. Entry into this field is highly selective and requires proven academic ability, operational experience, and strategic thinking.

“My hope with this entire direct commission was to help create a legacy and a pathway for other NCOs. Still, it's more important now that we've created an opportunity for other NCOs, other enlisted Soldiers, to recognize that there's another thing they can do,” Chambers said. “Your hard work can be recognized, and things can be done if you accomplish all of your tasks and do your job. The most significant impact, whether they have a specialized skill or not, is that they recognize your talents and abilities, and reward them in creative ways, as you see today.”

Throughout his distinguished enlisted career, Chambers excelled in key leadership roles, guided Soldiers through complex missions, and supported operations that required both tactical skill and strategic insight. These experiences positioned him uniquely for the FAO program’s rigorous demands.

As he begins his journey in the FAO program, Chambers will complete advanced academic studies, regional cultural training, and intensive language development. He will be prepared for future assignments, including embassy roles, multinational coordination, and high-level international engagement missions. At the ceremony, U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark, Commanding General of the U.S. Army’s largest Service Component Command, U.S. Army Pacific, highlighted the years of strategic leadership and mentorship that contributed to this significant milestone.

“We all know that the promotion comes from the determination by senior leaders who individually possess the potential for increased responsibility,” Clark said. “I have to give credit to the number of senior leaders at this headquarters who have gone to other assignments or are in retirement, who have shaped this action, which took many years to develop. It started with Lieutenant General John Braga, who had the tremendous idea to commission Jeremy as an officer.”

Chambers’ commissioning represents not only a historic achievement for the unit but a powerful symbol of what dedication, excellence, and vision can accomplish within the Army’s ranks.