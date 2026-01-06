Breaking Barriers: Jeremy Chambers Becomes First NCO to Commission as Captain in Foreign Affairs Role

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark, right, Commanding General of the U.S. Army’s largest Service Component Command, U.S. Army Pacific, and U.S. Army Cpt. Jeremy Chambers, left, of U.S. Army Pacific, celebrates a rare and powerful milestone during the promotion of Cpt. Jeremy Chambers from Master Sargent to Captain, Dec. 4, 2025, Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Among the countless Soldiers who have risen through the ranks with exceptional skill, few have made an impact as profound as the Master Sergeant who recently became the first noncommissioned officer (NCO) to commission directly as a Captain in the highly selective career field of Foreign Area Officer (FAO). This milestone represents not only a remarkable personal achievement but also a broader shift in how the Army recognizes diverse leadership potential across its force. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins)