HRC Unveils Modernized Website to Improve Soldier Experience Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The U.S. Army Human Resources Command (HRC) has launched a significantly updated website aimed at improving accessibility and streamlining services for Soldiers, their families, and Army veterans.



“Modernization is crucial for HRC to provide a positive customer experience,” said Army Human Resources Command Commanding General Hope Rampy. “The front door to that experience is the HRC website, and if our customers can easily navigate the site, it reduces stress and builds trust.”



The updated site features enhanced navigation, quicker access to essential information, and user-friendly tools for managing career-related tasks, including promotions, assignments, and military records. The changes are designed to simplify processes for Soldiers, making it easier to track professional development, request transfers, and engage with HRC services. The ultimate goal is to increase efficiency and reduce administrative burdens for both Soldiers and HRC staff.



The redesign was guided by feedback from Soldiers about their experiences with the previous website. An analysis of the former layout informed improvements in clarity and ease of use.



“We wanted to know what Soldiers thought about their current experience and identify areas for improvement,” Rampy said.



“HRC leaders collected feedback through surveys, focus groups, and user testing, incorporating suggestions into the final product to ensure it meets user needs and aligns with HRC’s mission to positively impact Soldier careers and family life,” said Col. Robert Shadowens, HRC’s deputy chief of staff for information management.



The feedback process will continue, ensuring the website evolves based on user input. “We have established ongoing mechanisms for collecting feedback and assessing performance, allowing us to make continuous improvements and maintain a strong, transparent connection with the Army community,” Shadowens said.



Plans are also underway to enhance the website’s integration with other Army platforms.



“Opportunities for collaboration with other Army organizations are being explored to further improve the website and its services. This aligns with the Army’s digital transformation goals and HRC’s vision of fostering a lifelong, positive connection with the Army, while remaining transparent, agile, and focused on the needs of our Soldiers and their families,” Shadowens said.



“This is not just a website for an organization; this is the Army’s Human Resources office,” Rampy said. “Collaboration with other Army entities guarantees alignment with major Army initiatives, support for new Soldiers and families, and ongoing assistance for units. Our overarching goal with the redesign is to ensure that our customers can find the information they need, trust that it is accurate, and want to revisit the site.”