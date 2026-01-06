Date Taken: 01.06.2026 Date Posted: 01.07.2026 09:00 Photo ID: 9469933 VIRIN: 260106-A-MM192-4242 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 682.41 KB Location: KENTUCKY, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, HRC Unveils Modernized Website to Improve Soldier Expereince, by MAJ Heba Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.