Registration opens for JBLM Industry Day event supporting major modernization effort

Photo By Tish Williamson | Registration is now open for Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 2026 Industry Day engagement, a four-day event designed to connect government leaders with industry partners supporting one of the Army’s largest installation modernization efforts. Hosted by the Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC) Theater Support Center from Jan. 20–23, 2026, the JBLM Industry Day event is open to entrepreneurs, business leaders and representatives from companies of all sizes and socioeconomic backgrounds with advance registration. The engagement will provide participants with an early look at upcoming requirements tied to JBLM’s Facilities Modernization Program, a multiyear initiative focused on upgrading infrastructure, improving operational efficiency and strengthening readiness across the joint base. (Army graphic) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. — Registration is now open for Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 2026 Industry Day engagement, a four-day event designed to connect government leaders with industry partners supporting one of the Army’s largest installation modernization efforts and the Army Transformation Initiative.

Hosted by the Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC) Theater Support Center from Jan. 20–23, 2026, the JBLM Industry Day event is open to entrepreneurs, business leaders and representatives from companies of all sizes and socioeconomic backgrounds withhttps://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsam.gov%2Fworkspace%2Fcontract%2Fopp%2F092e38e026ff453c839e2dfa719f3374%2Fview&data=05%7C02%7Cletitia.n.williamson.civ%40army.mil%7C1737fa6f75ec438fe83308de4d44f8fa%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639033155816872760%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Bzuga0E9oSRLPD1uSvp%2B1LRSMxJAF29Y%2B8TECkz0yk4%3D&reserved=0. The engagement will provide participants with an early look at upcoming requirements tied to JBLM’s Facilities Modernization Program, a multiyear initiative focused on upgrading infrastructure, improving operational efficiency and strengthening readiness across the joint base.

“This event is an opportunity for industry to understand the scale of what’s ahead in contracting at the base and allows the MICC to broaden our pool of contractors,” said Charley Jackson Jr., the MICC project and contract agreements officer supporting the effort. “We are casting a wide net, particularly for industry partners in engineering, construction and support services, to ensure we can deliver effective, efficient, modern and resilient contracting solutions in support of our service members.”

Contracting for the modernization program is part of JBLM’s Continuous Transformation Initiative and includes improvements to infrastructure, sustainability systems, training capabilities and community support facilities. The event will feature a windshield tour of the vast project area, leadership briefings from key Army organizations, an overview of the modernization initiative, sessions on navigating federal contracting, and opportunities for networking and open dialogue with government and industry partners.

The contracting discussion will include details on the MICC’s plans to accelerate delivery of proposed solutions using an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) for sustainment, restoration and maintenance minor construction projects—an approach intended to expand innovation and broaden industry participation.

Clay Cole, deputy to the commanding general of the MICC, said the event is an important opportunity to align industry expertise with the installation’s long term needs.

“Industry Day gives us a chance to be transparent about our requirements and hear directly from the people who can help us rise to modernization challenges,” Cole said. “Our modernization effort at JBLM ultimately supports Soldiers and families, and early engagement with industry not only keeps us on track, but it ensures we are bringing the right capabilities to the mission at the direct time and point of need.”

Prospective partners from companies of all sizes who are prepared to engage in a robust and open dialogue about Army contracting solutions at JBLM are encouraged to participate. https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fsam.gov%2Fworkspace%2Fcontract%2Fopp%2F092e38e026ff453c839e2dfa719f3374%2Fview&data=05%7C02%7Cletitia.n.williamson.civ%40army.mil%7C1737fa6f75ec438fe83308de4d44f8fa%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639033155816872760%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Bzuga0E9oSRLPD1uSvp%2B1LRSMxJAF29Y%2B8TECkz0yk4%3D&reserved=0 is required by Jan. 13, though a SAM.gov business account is not necessary for attendance.

About the MICC Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.