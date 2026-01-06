Registration opens for JBLM Industry Day event supporting major modernization effort

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Registration is now open for Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 2026 Industry Day engagement, a four-day event designed to connect government leaders with industry partners supporting one of the Army’s largest installation modernization efforts. Hosted by the Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC) Theater Support Center from Jan. 20–23, 2026, the JBLM Industry Day event is open to entrepreneurs, business leaders and representatives from companies of all sizes and socioeconomic backgrounds with advance registration. The engagement will provide participants with an early look at upcoming requirements tied to JBLM’s Facilities Modernization Program, a multiyear initiative focused on upgrading infrastructure, improving operational efficiency and strengthening readiness across the joint base. (Army graphic)