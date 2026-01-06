(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Registration opens for JBLM Industry Day event supporting major modernization effort

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Registration opens for JBLM Industry Day event supporting major modernization effort

    JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Tish Williamson 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Registration is now open for Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 2026 Industry Day engagement, a four-day event designed to connect government leaders with industry partners supporting one of the Army’s largest installation modernization efforts. Hosted by the Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC) Theater Support Center from Jan. 20–23, 2026, the JBLM Industry Day event is open to entrepreneurs, business leaders and representatives from companies of all sizes and socioeconomic backgrounds with advance registration. The engagement will provide participants with an early look at upcoming requirements tied to JBLM’s Facilities Modernization Program, a multiyear initiative focused on upgrading infrastructure, improving operational efficiency and strengthening readiness across the joint base. (Army graphic)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 15:45
    Photo ID: 9469327
    VIRIN: 260106-D-HG477-2768
    Resolution: 1080x1080
    Size: 875.97 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Registration opens for JBLM Industry Day event supporting major modernization effort, by Tish Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    IMCOM
    JBLM
    AMC
    Industry Day
    MICC
    APBI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery