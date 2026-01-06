Boots on the Ground: 124th CES Strengthens Redwoods National Park

Courtesy Photo | Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron strengthened infrastructure at the Wolf...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron strengthened infrastructure at the Wolf Creek Education Center in Redwoods National Park, California, during an Innovative Readiness Training mission that balanced community support with mission-ready skill development. Through multi-trade construction and collaboration with park partners and tribal nations, the mission enhanced public facilities while building teamwork, leadership, and expeditionary readiness. (Photo Courtesy of 124th Fighter Wing) see less | View Image Page

When the Wolf Creek Education Center required facility-wide upgrades to continue serving students, faculty, and staff, the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron stepped in, leaving a lasting impact on Redwoods National Park, California. By strengthening critical infrastructure, the squadron not only supported the community, but also sharpened mission-ready skills through an Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission.



What began as a community request quickly grew into a multi-trade project, allowing Airmen to apply their technical skills while improving a valued public facility. From start to finish, the mission balanced operational readiness with service to the community.



The project originated from the National Guard Bureau’s IRT program, which connects Air National Guard units with communities in need of infrastructure support. When Redwoods National Park submitted a request for the education center—a hub for outdoor education, wildlife, and forestry—it required work across multiple civil engineering trades, including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, structures, and earthwork.



IRT missions place Airmen in real-world environments where both technical and leadership skills are tested. Col. Ryan Richardson, commander of the 124th Fighter Wing, emphasized the unique value of these missions: “Innovative Readiness Training missions provide an amazing opportunity to enhance our Airmen’s skill sets,” Richardson said. “They also provide team building, leadership, decision making, and logistical challenges…leading to a better trained team ready to fight our nation’s wars if called upon.”



Maj. Matthew Mills, commander of the 124 CES, explained that once the request was approved, the National Guard Bureau selected the 124 CES, along with five other units, to participate. The squadron then partnered with local governments and tribal nations to improve public facilities while developing core expeditionary skills.



Working alongside tribal construction teams and park partners exposed Airmen to region-specific construction practices not typically available at their home station. Mills explained that the tribal construction teams shared techniques designed for higher seismic activity and more humid environments – conditions unique to the Redwoods region.



This exchange of expertise allowed Airmen to expand their technical skillsets while strengthening relationships with community partners, highlighting the value of collaborative training environments where both military and civilian teams learn from each other.



For the Wolf Creek Education Center, the project focused on improving facilities, restoring trail lighting, constructing accessible walkways, and supporting redwood forest rehabilitation in partnership with Redwoods Rising. For the squadron, the mission reinforced teamwork, professional growth, and hands-on experience. Through repair, modernization, and construction, Airmen enhanced the center’s ability to support outdoor education programming.



Mills noted that community members expressed sincere appreciation for the work, including individuals who shared their own experiences at the education center years earlier. “The shared passion for craftsmanship among skilled tradesmen fostered a strong team bond. This environment encouraged the exchange of not only technical skills but also personal stories, building a deeper respect for each other’s communities.” These interactions reinforced the importance of the mission, reminding Airmen that their technical skills had a direct and tangible impact beyond the uniform.



Airman 1st Class Ethan Wylie, a plumbing apprentice with the 124 CES, explained how the mission offered both professional growth and a sense of contribution. “I believe our squadron made a very positive impact towards the Redwoods National Park community, especially for the students and staff,” Wylie said. “The process of creating a higher-quality learning environment helped us become a more skilled and well-versed team.”



Wylie described how the plumbing work was the largest project he had participated in, increasing his confidence and precision in his trade. “These opportunities do great things for our squadron and the communities we serve,” he said, adding that he intends to continue volunteering for similar missions in the future.



Service extends beyond traditional perceptions of military operations for the 124 CES. Mills described it as giving back to the community without expectation of reciprocation, reflecting the Air Force core value of “Service Before Self.” This IRT mission strengthened community relationships, supported public education, and enhanced Airmen readiness through meaningful, hands-on work.



By the end of the mission, the impact was clear on both sides. The Wolf Creek Education Center gained improved facilities and restored infrastructure, while the 124 CES returned with strengthened skills, deeper partnerships, and reinforced pride in their service. The mission demonstrated IRT at its best, where community support and combat readiness advance together, leaving lasting value for all involved.