Boots on the Ground: 124th CES Strengthens Redwoods National Park

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 124th Civil Engineer Squadron strengthened infrastructure at the Wolf Creek Education Center in Redwoods National Park, California, during an Innovative Readiness Training mission that balanced community support with mission-ready skill development. Through multi-trade construction and collaboration with park partners and tribal nations, the mission enhanced public facilities while building teamwork, leadership, and expeditionary readiness. (Photo Courtesy of 124th Fighter Wing)