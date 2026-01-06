TRICARE-allowable charges and balance billing: What you need to know

You may have heard the terms “allowable charge” and “balance billing.” But what do these terms mean when you have TRICARE?
Is a provider allowed to bill you for this difference? It depends on what type of provider they are.
There are two types of TRICARE-authorized providers: network providers and non-network providers. There are also two types of non-network providers: participating providers and nonparticipating providers.
“Only nonparticipating providers are allowed to practice balance billing,” said Ashli Van De Weert, health systems specialist, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “In the U.S. and U.S. territories, these providers can’t charge you more than 15% of the TRICARE-allowable charge.”
Keep reading to learn more about different types of TRICARE-authorized providers and what they’re allowed to charge you.
Network providers
A network provider is a TRICARE-authorized provider who has signed an agreement with your regional contractor to follow TRICARE policies and procedures. This means they:
Non-network providers
Non-network providers are also TRICARE-authorized providers. These providers haven’t signed a formal agreement with your regional contractor. Because of this, they may see TRICARE patients on a case-by-case basis.
Participating providers are non-network providers who accept the TRICARE-allowable charge as payment in full for covered health care services. This means that after you meet your deductible, you’ll only pay a cost-share when you visit the provider. In the U.S., these providers will file claims for you.
Nonparticipating providers are non-network providers who haven’t agreed to accept the TRICARE-allowable charge as payment in full for services. They also haven’t agreed to file claims for you.
What does this mean for you?
Tip: Before you see a non-network provider, call the provider to see if they participate in TRICARE.
Making sure you don’t overpay
It’s important to make sure your provider isn’t making you pay more than they’re allowed to. This means that you should check your TRICARE explanation of benefits when you get a bill from a nonparticipating provider.
Your EOB will show you the provider’s billed amount (what they charge for the care). It will also show the TRICARE-allowable charge for the care you got, and the cost-share you paid. Your cost-share is the portion of the TRICARE-allowable charge that you’ll need to pay.
Here’s an example. A nonparticipating provider in the U.S. bills $1,000 for a service. The TRICARE-allowable charge for this service is $850. By law, the provider can ask you to pay $127.50 (15% of $850), in addition to your deductible and cost-share.
If you’re being billed for more than 15% of the allowable charge or if you’ve already paid more than this, you should call your regional contractor.
Tips for choosing a provider
Are you deciding whether to see a network or non-network provider? Keep these things in mind.
Looking for more information about TRICARE costs? Check out Cost Terms.
