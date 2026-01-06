Only nonparticipating providers are allowed to practice balance billing. In the U.S. and U.S. territories, these providers can’t charge you more than 15% of the TRICARE-allowable charge.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 15:23
|Photo ID:
|9469320
|VIRIN:
|260106-O-D0202-1001
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|87.35 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TRICARE-allowable charges and balance billing: What you need to know, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TRICARE-allowable charges and balance billing: What you need to know
No keywords found.