Photo By Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez | U.S. Army Pfc. Alina Alonzo, with the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, conducts supply operations with state partners, Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 2, 2026. Approximately 2,750 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (Arkansas Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)

Pfc. Alina Alonzo Finds Purpose Through People on Keep D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission

WASHINGTON, D.C. — For U.S. Army Pfc. Alina Alonzo, serving in the Arkansas National Guard is about more than fulfilling a mission — it’s about supporting the Soldiers and partnerships that make that mission possible in the nation’s capital.

Alonzo is a supply specialist assigned to the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, currently supporting the Joint Task Force-D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., ensuring Soldiers have the resources they need to operate effectively.

Alonzo joined the unit only months before deploying to Washington, D.C. A Florida native now living in Fort Smith, Ark., she transitioned quickly into mission support. She credits the unit’s professionalism and teamwork as key factors in her positive experience.

In her role, Alonzo assists Soldiers from a wide range of roles and backgrounds, providing support to Guardsmen from across the country.

“I get to work with every Soldier in the 142nd,” Alonzo said. “Here, you also work with Soldiers from different states. It’s exciting.”

Throughout the operation, Alonzo has worked alongside National Guard members from multiple states including Oklahoma, Indiana, and Georgia, reinforcing the integrated nature of the National Guard’s mission.

“I like talking to new people. You can never know where a conversation might take you. You can talk about literally anything. That's why I like this job,” said Alonzo. “I like working with people, and this job allows me to support the mission while doing that,” she said.

As the Keep D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission continues, Soldiers like Alonzo play a vital role in sustaining operations and reinforcing the partnerships and interoperability that allow National Guard units to operate together effectively.