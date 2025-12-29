Barksdale Adopts Cold Spray Technology to Improve B-52H Fleet Readiness

Photo By Airman Fallon Mitchell | Kyle Henning, VRC Metal Systems cold spray process design engineer, uses a remote to control a cold spray robot on Barksdale Air Force Base, Nov. 24, 2025. The 2nd Bomb Wing has partnered with VCR Metal Systems to bring cutting-edge technology in support of the long-range strike mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Fallon Mitchell) see less | View Image Page

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – U.S. Airmen from the 2nd Maintenance Squadron recently began integrating cold spray technology to restore aging B-52H Stratofortress components in-house, reducing aircraft downtime and improving fleet readiness amid ongoing parts constraints.

Cold spray is a repair process that restores worn or damaged metal components by bonding metallic particles to a surface at extremely high speeds, without melting the base material or compromising its structural integrity.

The B-52H has been in service since 1955, and many original manufacturers have halted production of replacement parts, creating ongoing sustainment challenges across the fleet.

“Ongoing supply constraints within the Air Force make innovative additive manufacturing solutions valuable for the flightline, particularly in supporting the nuclear enterprise,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Johnny West, 2nd Maintenance Group commander.

The B-52H bombers require frequent cowling fabrication, often during Phase inspections. Phase inspections are comprehensive inspections conducted after a B-52 has flown for 450 hours or every 24 months, whichever comes first. Given the large number of cowling pieces and panels involved, cold spray technology offers a rapid and effective method for repairing defects. This minimizes downtime, allowing the aircraft to return to flight operations within the Phase inspection timeline.

“Despite its age, the B-52H remains a proven and highly capable platform, delivering a diverse range of lethal ordnance to any potential adversary,” said West. “Its reliability coupled with credibility solidifies its role as a vital component of the nuclear triad.”

Maintainers will now be able to use cold spray technology to make local repairs to the B-52H, boosting readiness and strengthening the fleet by reducing the ground time required to prepare the aircraft.

“Cold spray technology provides maintainers with the flexibility to add, adjust and modify metal panels/components,” said West. “This method allows our team to explore alternative supply sources by repairing and modifying older assets to replace constrained parts, alleviating supply chain burdens.”

In some cases, B-52H parts can take weeks or months to acquire. Cold spray helps bridge that gap by allowing maintainers to repair components locally and return aircraft to service sooner.

“Ultimately, we want to improve our aircraft availability and maintenance repair velocity, which is currently restricted largely due to parts,” said West. “This technology will help minimize some of the part limitations.”

Adopting the use of cold spray technology is just one of the many ways Airmen assigned to the 2nd Maintenance Group innovate under pressure, restore critical aircraft parts in-house and keep the B-52H fleet ready to execute the long-range strike mission whenever called upon.

