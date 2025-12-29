Home Without Burden Your browser does not support the audio element.

Grief and uncertainty crashed into Kaley Lazzaro’s world the day she lost her husband, Staff Sgt. Tommy Lazzaro. In the quiet weeks after his death, she faced the staggering reality of raising their son alone, with unanswered questions and a suddenly altered future. What followed, however, was something she did not expect: a community’s promise that she and her infant son would not face that future alone.



Tommy Lazzaro, a Green Beret with 2nd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), carried his father's legacy of service. He often spoke of the life he wanted to build with his wife and son. His sudden loss left behind not just grief, but a young family searching for stability.



In the days after his death, leaders within 7th Group and members of the Special Forces community paused to reflect. They asked a simple question: How do you honor a teammate, a husband, and a father in a way that endures? Their answer moved beyond ceremony; it was practical. It was action.



That spirit of action soon found its home in NatureView, a quiet residential community in the Florida Panhandle surrounded by more than 50,000 acres of preserved land. There, Kaley and her son will receive a mortgage-free home. The Lazzaro family will have a place where daily life can resume without the constant pressure of financial uncertainty.



On Dec. 11, family, Green Berets, and community partners gathered at the NatureView Community Center for the first HeroHomez recipient event. The gathering featured shared memory and quiet resolve, as Kaley and her son were guided through plans for their new home in a tangible step toward rebuilding.



“This home is where I get to raise our son, the piece of his father I hold every day,” Kaley said. “This community has given me peace, knowing my son will grow up with comfort, security, and love.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Labuda of the 2nd Battalion underscored the deeper meaning behind the moment. “We are members of this community,” he said. “When something happens to one of us, it happens to all of us.”



Taking this support further, the home is part of the HeroHomez initiative at NatureView, developed by The Jay Odom Group and built by DSLD Homes. The program will ultimately provide five mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families. For Jay Odom, the effort is personal.



“I got overwhelmed,” Odom said. “They’re a remarkable family. Her parents moved here to help, and you see a community forming around them. This isn’t just a house; it’s a life-changing opportunity.”



Tommy’s parents relocated from Colorado Springs to be closer to their daughter-in-law and grandson, adding another layer of support. The Special Operations Warrior Foundation is also committed to supporting Tommy Jr.’s education, further easing the family's long-term financial burden.



For Tommy Lazzaro Sr., the impact was clear. “It’s safety. It’s security,” he said. “But most of all, the financial burden was lifted from her shoulders.”



Retired Col. Patrick Colloton, former 7th Group commander, put it plainly: “This isn’t about words,” he said. “It’s about deeds. People are stepping up and doing what matters.”



As the gathering concluded, Kaley held her son close, surrounded by people bound together by service, loss, and commitment. The home they were given stands as more than a shelter. It is a living reminder that Tommy’s sacrifice did not leave his family behind, and that when one member of the community falls, others rise to carry on what remains.