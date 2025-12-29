OPSEC is Everyone’s Responsibility: Simple Habits to Lock It Down in 2026 Your browser does not support the audio element.

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. -- Operational Security (OPSEC) is more critical than ever, and Wing leaders are urging Airmen to adopt new digital habits in 2026 to counter adversaries exploiting everything from smart devices to artificial intelligence (AI) tools.



Maj. Kimberly Hunter, the 188th Communications Squadron commander, sees the digital landscape evolving rapidly.



“We have a multitude of interconnected devices through the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) devices,” said Hunter. “These advancements give us more control and enable us to share data, but it also introduces more opportunities for adversaries to exploit vulnerabilities.”



Common slips can have big consequences. Hunter points to everyday risks, such as plugging an unauthorized device into a government laptop or pasting work documents into AI tools for summaries or grammar checks.

“When you ask AI to do this, you’re not just getting writing advice, you are sending information to a server,” warns Hunter. “If that server is compromised, so is your data.”



Hunter recommends three achievable 2026 resolutions:



· Be mindful what you share online: police your social media, tighten privacy settings, and disable location services.

· Minimize threats by reducing unnecessary IoT devices.

· Treat AI like a public forum and never input anything not approved for public release.



Col. Paul Needham, the 188th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group commander, reinforces the need for caution on oversharing on public platforms.



“Be careful on what is posted on social media,” said Needham. “Social media is so widespread and so easy to obtain data from.”



He advises waiting until after a trip to post vacation photos, noting they can signal an empty home. “It’s the same with military-related information or activities,” said Needham. “Wait until later or just don’t share.”



Jarrett Martin, the 188th Wing Information Protection Chief, offers a quick mental checklist.



“If you pause and think, ‘should I be putting this online?’ or ‘Would China, Russia, or Iran benefit from knowing this?’ then don’t share it,” said Martin. “Remember, you signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with the U.S. Government; your family, friends, and your social media applications did not.”



Martin urges a mindset shift: view OPSEC and INFOSEC training as essential as weapons qualification.



“In the digital age, battles will be won and lost in cyberspace,” said Martin. “It is the protection of the information that can be used against us that will give the enemy an advantage in the current conflicts, but moreover, the wars to come.”