(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OPSEC is Everyone’s Responsibility

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    OPSEC is Everyone’s Responsibility

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Operational Security (OPSEC) is more critical than ever, and Wing leaders are urging Airmen to adopt new digital habits in 2026 to counter adversaries exploiting everything from smart devices to artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 10:41
    Photo ID: 9468130
    VIRIN: 260105-F-IN195-8428
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 93.87 KB
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OPSEC is Everyone’s Responsibility, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    OPSEC is Everyone’s Responsibility: Simple Habits to Lock It Down in 2026

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ebbing, Ebbing ANGB, 188th Wing, Arkansas, Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery