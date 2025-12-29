NTAG Nashville’s Senior Sailor of the Year

U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samuel Osborn, NTAG Nashville Public Affairs Navy Counselor 1st Class Christopher Pierce, a Florida native and recruiter at Navy Recruiting Station Southaven, Tennessee, was selected as Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville’s Senior Sailor of the Year. “To me, this award is a direct reflection of my family, my Sailors, mentors, and leadership who supported me,” Pierce said. “I could not have done it without them. This award is not mine but ours to share.” As the recruiter in charge for NRS Southhaven, Pierce leads a team of recruiters across the Southaven area, focusing on developing skilled, confident, and mission-ready recruiters. “The training and mentoring aspect is what’s most important to me,” said Pierce. “I’m in the business of training the next generation of recruiters. I stay engaged and passionate about the job by focusing on the people aspect. Training and mentoring recruiters, watching them grow in confidence and effectiveness as well as the long-term impact of the future Sailors who grow into successful Sailors keeps me motivated. Every contract represents a life changed and a future shaped. Knowing I play a role in developing both my Sailors and future Sailors gives my work meaning every single day.” Pierce credits his success to his team and his dedication to transparency. “I believe I am successful because I combine experience with commitment to people,” said Pierce. “With 16 years in the Navy and 11 in recruiting, I have learned to listen, adapt, and lead with passion while relying on the support of my family, Sailors, mentors, and leadership. My success belongs to them. Throughout my time recruiting my philosophy has been to lead with honesty, professionalism, and customer service. I believe in matching the right person to the right opportunity, setting clear expectations, and treating every applicant and future Sailor with respect. If we recruit the right way, we not only make mission, we build a stronger Navy.” The Sailor of the Year program recognizes enlisted Sailors who exemplify the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment through exceptional performance, leadership, and technical skill. These Sailors set the standard for the fleet, strengthen morale, and help shape the future of the Navy by modeling excellence for those who follow. Navy Recruiting Station Southaven falls under Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, which spans 138,000 square miles and includes 36 Navy recruiting stations across Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia. The command consists of more than 200 recruiters, support staff, and civilians working together to find the next generation of Sailors for America’s Navy.

