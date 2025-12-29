Navy Counselor 1st Class Christopher Pierce, from Florida, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, poses for a portrait. Pierce was selected as NTAG Nashville Sailor of the Year. (U.S. Navy Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 10:05
|Photo ID:
|9468094
|VIRIN:
|260104-N-KU796-1001
|Resolution:
|1176x1647
|Size:
|320.02 KB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Of The Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NTAG Nashville’s Senior Sailor of the Year
No keywords found.