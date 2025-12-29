Far East District brings holiday joy to children at Sungyook Children’s Home for fifth year

Photo By Monique Freemon | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED) employees visit Sungyook Children’s Home, located in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, to deliver holiday gifts donated by FED employees, Dec. 16, 2025. The employees pose with the home’s managers in front of the building for the fifth consecutive year of FED's community outreach efforts for the facility. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon) see less | View Image Page

US Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED) brought joy to the community by delivering gifts to 42 children at Sungyook Children’s Home in Pyeongtaek through its annual donation drive, Dec. 16. This year’s initiative marked the fifth consecutive year of holding the event for local children.

The donation drive began in 2021 during the COVID pandemic as a grassroots effort. What started as a modest initiative led by a small group of employees quickly gained momentum, fueled by a shared desire to make a meaningful difference in the local community. Over the years, the scale of the drive expanded and the team built a strong partnership with the children’s home to ensure the gifts met the children’s specific needs. Each year, the event has become more organized, and its scope has broadened.

This year’s drive represented the culmination of years of dedication and effort. Many volunteers, some of whom have participated since the drive’s inception, were committed to making the event as meaningful as possible. The effort also involved not just U.S. military and civilian personnel but also local Korean employees who contributed gifts and assisted with logistics, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting the children.

Each child selected their own gifts, and the gift links were shared with the volunteers who chose a child’s name from the “angel tree.” Every package was wrapped, ensuring that each present would bring joy to the recipient.

“The giving spirit was infectious. Several people I know did not hesitate to take the cards with children’s name located at the main entrance,” said Ronald Pak, Financial Analyst, FED. “Seeing the cards with children’s name disappear led me to also participate in the event. Upon further thought it did add more meaning knowing that I could add some sort of comfort or positivity in their lives, no matter how big or small.”

The children’s smiles upon receiving the gifts were a testament to the lasting impact of the initiative. Jung Hae-jin, the manager of Sungyook Children’s Home, expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, “The children were absolutely thrilled when they received their presents, thanks to the fact that the gifts were personally chosen according to what they wanted and carefully wrapped.”

The donation efforts have not only touched the lives of the children but also fostered a sense of unity and empathy among the volunteers. The Far East District’s commitment to spreading joy and hope remains unwavering, and plans for next year’s initiatives are already underway. Volunteers who gave their time, energy, and resources hope that their continued support will make a lasting difference in the lives of these children and beyond.