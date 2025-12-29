Far East District brings holiday joy to children at Sungyook Children’s Home for fifth year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED) employees visit Sungyook Children’s Home, located in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, to deliver holiday gifts donated by FED employees, Dec. 16, 2025. The employees pose with the home’s managers in front of the building for the fifth consecutive year of FED's community outreach efforts for the facility. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)