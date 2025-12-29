(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Far East District brings holiday joy to children at Sungyook Children’s Home for fifth year

    Far East District brings holiday joy to children at Sungyook Children's Home for fifth year

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Monique Freemon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (FED) employees visit Sungyook Children's Home, located in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, to deliver holiday gifts donated by FED employees, Dec. 16, 2025. The employees pose with the home's managers in front of the building for the fifth consecutive year of FED's community outreach efforts for the facility. (U.S. Army photo by Monique Freemon)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.04.2026
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    Far East District brings holiday joy to children at Sungyook Children’s Home for fifth year

    FED
    Community relations (COMREL)
    USACE
    USACE-POD

